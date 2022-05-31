Gov. DeSantis: US wouldn’t be the same without patriots willing to make the ultimate sacrifice

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:18 AM PT – Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) urged Floridians to respectfully celebrate Memorial Day. On Monday, the Republican said America would look completely different if the patriots who lost their lives protecting the country’s freedoms didn’t answer the call to duty.

DeSantis added, these patriots have been around since the founding of America and still exist today. Meanwhile, other lawmakers paid tribute to America’s fallen troops while also urging the public to honor their sacrifice.