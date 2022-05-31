Trending

Gov. DeSantis: US wouldn’t be the same without patriots willing to make the ultimate sacrifice

Brad Hemmann places flowers at the grave of Edward J. Sottak, a soldier Hemmann says is his great uncle, at Florida National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Bushnell, Fla. Sottak served in the U.S. Navy in both the Vietnam and Korean wars. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Brad Hemmann places flowers at the grave of Edward J. Sottak, a soldier Hemmann says is his great uncle, at Florida National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Bushnell, Fla. Sottak served in the U.S. Navy in both the Vietnam and Korean wars. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 9:18 AM PT – Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) urged Floridians to respectfully celebrate Memorial Day. On Monday, the Republican said America would look completely different if the patriots who lost their lives protecting the country’s freedoms didn’t answer the call to duty.

DeSantis added, these patriots have been around since the founding of America and still exist today. Meanwhile, other lawmakers paid tribute to America’s fallen troops while also urging the public to honor their sacrifice.

MORE NEWS: President Of Crime Prevention Research Center Weighs In On Shootings, Gun Laws

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE