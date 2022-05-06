Trending

Gov. DeSantis signs largest tax relief package in Fla. history

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

UPDATED 10:32 AM PT – Friday, May 6, 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis (R) made a historic move to combat the inflationary spiral brought on by Democrat policies.

The Republican signed the largest tax relief package in Florida’s history Friday, while asserting it will help mitigate the financial burden placed on those living in the state. The $1.2 billion bill will create breaks for critical needs from gas to diapers to allow families to save.

DeSantis also criticized the Biden administration, while suggesting their refusal to reestablish American energy independence is hurting everyday consumers. Benefits of the governor’s the bill start taking effect in Florida on July 1.

