Gov. DeSantis signs largest tax relief package in Fla. history

UPDATED 10:32 AM PT – Friday, May 6, 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis (R) made a historic move to combat the inflationary spiral brought on by Democrat policies.

In Florida, we are providing tax relief to families who are getting hit by Bidenflation. You can find the full list of Florida’s tax-free holidays here: https://t.co/OgIxU2qNxJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 6, 2022

The Republican signed the largest tax relief package in Florida’s history Friday, while asserting it will help mitigate the financial burden placed on those living in the state. The $1.2 billion bill will create breaks for critical needs from gas to diapers to allow families to save.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History https://t.co/FMMjIouJVj — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 6, 2022

DeSantis also criticized the Biden administration, while suggesting their refusal to reestablish American energy independence is hurting everyday consumers. Benefits of the governor’s the bill start taking effect in Florida on July 1.