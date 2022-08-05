Gov. DeSantis appoints Renatha Francis to Fla. Supreme Court

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Friday, August 5, 2022

During a press conference on Friday, Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) appointed a new judge to the Florida Supreme Court. DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Renatha Francis.

I am proud to appoint Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. Judge Francis has a deep appreciation for the Constitution and the rule of law, and I am confident she will serve the people of Florida well. pic.twitter.com/eORsF0ByEr — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 5, 2022

The Republican asserted that Judge Francis will reinvigorate and fortify the judiciary in a positive way. DeSantis added that she understands the role of a judge in the American constitutional system.

During the announcement he recalled how Francis has built an impressive legal career in the state after coming from Jamaica. He said her story should inspire all Floridians.

“She came from Jamaica, she thought it was a gift to be able to be in the United States, never took anything for granted,” he said. “She had really long odds to be able to succeed, just given her circumstances to succeed in the law, but yet this was something that she really really excelled at…she’s been such a great judge not just in Miami-Dade County but also here in Palm Beach County.”

Renatha Francis will officially take her seat on September first.

