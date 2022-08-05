Trending

Gov. DeSantis appoints Renatha Francis to Fla. Supreme Court

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida’s governor on Thursday, March 25, announced new recommendations called “Buck the CDC” that discourage mask wearing — even though the CDC says the state still has wide areas at high levels of concern. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative, Jan. 11, 2022 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Friday, August 5, 2022

During a press conference on Friday, Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) appointed a new judge to the Florida Supreme Court. DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Renatha Francis.

The Republican asserted that Judge Francis will reinvigorate and fortify the judiciary in a positive way. DeSantis added that she understands the role of a judge in the American constitutional system.

During the announcement he recalled how Francis has built an impressive legal career in the state after coming from Jamaica. He said her story should inspire all Floridians.

“She came from Jamaica, she thought it was a gift to be able to be in the United States, never took anything for granted,” he said.  “She had really long odds to be able to succeed, just given her circumstances to succeed in the law, but yet this was something that she really really excelled at…she’s been such a great judge not just in Miami-Dade County but also here in Palm Beach County.”

Renatha Francis will officially take her seat on September first.

MORE NEWS: China Sanctions House Speaker Pelosi After Visit To Taiwan

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE