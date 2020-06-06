Trending

Gov. Cuomo: NYC ‘crushed’ coronavirus curve, set to reopen

In this image made from video provided by the office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo briefs the media on New York’s COVID-19 response and the gradual reopening of the state, Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Albany, N.Y. (Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

UPDATED 9:47 AM PT — Sunday, June 7, 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the state will fully transition into phase one of reopening on Monday. On Saturday, the governor tweeted, “We did the impossible.”

He went on to say New Yorkers didn’t just flatten the curve, they “crushed it.”

“Reopening does not mean we’re going back to the way things were. Life is not about going back, nobody goes back. We go forward, and it’s going to be different.” – Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York

Other parts of the state have already entered phase one and phase two of reopening. New York City will become the latest to do so after being one of the hardest hit regions in the nation.

Residents watch as protesters march during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Meanwhile, the city’s mayor has lifted curfews a day early after regulations were observed by demonstrators during this weekend’s peaceful protests.

Silence blanketed New York City on Saturday night as residents stayed inside in observation of the 8 p.m. curfew. The move encouraged Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has since announced he’s lifting curfews a day early.

Despite protests and demonstrations throughout the day, the only people who lined the streets of Times Square on Saturday night were authorities, such as the NYPD.

