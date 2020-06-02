Gov. Abbott: Texans can take care of Texas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:49 AM PT — Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said his state will not request military assistance from the federal government amid protests over George Floyd’s death. The governor claimed there’s no need for the federal government to step in and noted that “Texans can take care of Texas.”

The governor’s comments came one day after President Trump said he’s ready to deploy troops if state and local governments can’t contain protests. Abbott said he’s working with Texas law enforcement officials to maintain order and ensure public safety.

“That is why we have deployed more than 1,000 Department of Public Safety officers as well as hundreds of Texas National Guard just to the Dallas, Fort Worth region alone,” he explained. “More are being deployed across the entire state of Texas.”

The governor is calling for the violence, vandalism and looting to stop. He said such acts have no place in his state.