Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committees

UPDATED 11:48 AM PT – Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) called for the formation of special legislative committees, to address school safety in the wake of the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

On Wednesday, Abbott requested the creation of the committees, through a letter addressed to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R-Texas) and House Speaker Dan Phelan (R-Texas).

“As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a state must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence,” Abbott wrote. “As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans.”

The committees would examine and develop legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, police training, social media, firearm safety and more.

Texas is among 14 states where only the governor has the power to call a special session. During his governorship, Abbott has ordered five special sessions to address matters, including abortion laws, COVID relief funding, a transgender sports ban, bail reform and voting laws.

Abbott believes legislative leaders must come together to provide solutions to protect all Texans. He said that existing laws would not have stopped the rampage in Uvalde.