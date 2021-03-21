Gottlieb: ‘Social distancing’ not based on clear science

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:20 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb seemed to admit social distancing rules are not based on any scientific evidence.

In a recent interview, Gottlieb admitted social distancing measures were imposed due to mere assumptions about how the coronavirus spreads. He also said face masks will no longer be necessary in the next coming weeks.

“This six-foot distancing requirement has probably been the single costliest mitigation tactic that we’ve employed in response to COVID,” Gottlieb noted. “And it really wasn’t based on clear science.”

Gottlieb added, the U.S. is nearing “herd immunity” to the coronavirus, which means the restrictive measures will not be necessary in the near future.

“We’re talking about some form of protective immunity in about 55% of the population,” Gottlieb said. “So there’s enough of a backstop here that I don’t think you’re going to see a fourth surge. I think what you could see is a plateauing for a period of time before we continue on a downward decline.”