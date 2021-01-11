Trending

Gorillas at a San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19

Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.  (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT – Monday, January 11, 2021

On Monday, officials confirmed that two gorillas at a zoo in San Diego tested positive for COVID-19.

The gorillas, located at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, are the first reported instance of coronavirus transmission to primates recorded worldwide.

Park officials believe an asymptomatic staff member may have transmitted the virus to the apes.

“They’re doing ok. They’re experiencing some mild symptoms and we continue to observe them,” Lisa Peterson, executive director at the zoo said. “But they’re drinking and they’re eating and they’re interacting with one another. We’ll continue our observations closely with our veterinary team and we’ll address each symptom as they arise or if they arise.”

However, this is not the first time animals have been infected with COVID-19. Contact tracing has shown evidence of contraction by both tigers and minks.

