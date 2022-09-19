Trending

GOP voters hard to poll after Biden declares MAGA Republicans a threat to democracy

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience during a rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, May 29, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier in the day, President Trump held a fundraising event in support of Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who is running for a U.S. Senate seat against former two-term Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen, a Democrat. They are competing for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who declined to run for a third term. Recent polling indicates a close race between Blackburn and Bredesen. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – MAY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience during a rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, May 29, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:03 AM PT –Monday, September 19, 2022

Joe Biden’s MAGA Republican remarks have reportedly made it more difficult to poll GOP voters.

According to the Epoch Times, Trafalgar Group Chief Pollster Robert Cahaly has stated that President Biden’s MAGA Republican remarks have made pollsters access to Republican voters even more scant.

He said that this will be a continuation of the trend seen in 2016 where Trump voters refused to answer polls. In 2020, even less Trump supporters answered polls which resulted in an undercount of GOP support.

Cahaly said that with federal law enforcement focusing on MAGA Republicans, even fewer voters will answer surveys.

MORE NEWS: Poll Shows Biden’s Approval Rating Up To 45%

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE