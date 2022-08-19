GOP to put $28M towards Vance Ohio Sen. campaign

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:35 AM PT – Friday, August 19, 2022

A Super PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shelled out cash for JD Vance in Ohio’s Senate race.

On Thursday, the Senate Leadership Fund announced that it’s adding the state of Ohio to its list of targeted states. It also announced that it is putting $28 million towards Vance’s campaign. The PAC plans to unleash its radio and TV ad blitz starting on September sixth until election day in November.

Mitch McConnell's super PAC just announced they're dumping $28 MILLION into Ohio to tear down our campaign. If they're so focused on our race, that means we must be doing something right. Here's my message for Mitch McConnell, JD Vance, and the rest of the GOP: Bring it on. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 18, 2022

Although President Trump won Ohio by more than eight-points in 2016 and 2020, a recent poll by Emerson College showed that Democrat representative, Tim Ryan, is only trailing Vance by a mere three points.

ICYMI: @JDVance1 Leads Ryan In Ohio Senate Race #OHSen Among voters surveyed by Emerson, 49% rank the economy as their “most important issue.” JD leads Tim Ryan by a whopping 35% margin with these voters. pic.twitter.com/vmQSICOOpL — JD Vance for U.S. Senate Press (@JDVancePress) August 18, 2022

The fund’s President said the ads will expose Ryan for voting down the line with President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Out of the eight states with competitive races that the Senate Leadership Fund is investing money in, Ohio will be receiving the third most money.