GOP to put $28M towards Vance Ohio Sen. campaign

FILE—Ohio Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, JD Vance, takes the stage to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

UPDATED 11:35 AM PT – Friday, August 19, 2022

A Super PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shelled out cash for JD Vance in Ohio’s Senate race.

On Thursday, the Senate Leadership Fund announced that it’s adding the state of Ohio to its list of targeted states. It also announced that it is putting $28 million towards Vance’s campaign. The PAC plans to unleash its radio and TV ad blitz starting on September sixth until election day in November.

Although President Trump won Ohio by more than eight-points in 2016 and 2020, a recent poll by Emerson College showed that Democrat representative, Tim Ryan, is only trailing Vance by a mere three points.

The fund’s President said the ads will expose Ryan for voting down the line with President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Out of the eight states with competitive races that the Senate Leadership Fund is investing money in, Ohio will be receiving the third most money.

