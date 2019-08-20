GOP Strategist: Joe Biden will win nomination due to fundraising

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:16 AM PT — Tuesday, August 20, 2019

A Republican strategist is predicting former Vice President Joe Biden will win the Democrat nomination due to his successful fundraising efforts. In an interview with Hill.TV Monday, strategist Marissa Martinez said Biden’s fundraising abilities will likely overshadow his multiple shortcomings.

The former vice president has maintained his lead as the front-running Democrat candidate since he announced his White House bid in April. Martinez said despite Biden’s controversial statements and less than favorable debate performances, he will likely still take the nomination.

“I still think Biden will take the nomination because he’s the favorite, because he raises high-dollar types of money,” she stated. “But like we’ve all discussed, he’s not really necessarily vibing with younger voters.”

President Trump also previously predicted Biden would win the nomination, saying “sleepy Joe” would “limp across the line.”