GOP senators urge House to speed up drafting articles of impeachment, claim it’s a ‘hijacked’ process

FILE – Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., speaks to reporters after final votes, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:33 AM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

Republican senators are calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to speed up impeachment proceedings in the lower chamber. In a series of statements Thursday, Senate Republicans slammed Pelosi’s decision to draft articles of impeachment and claimed it’s a “hijacked” process. They urged House lawmakers to move impeachment to the Senate because the say the upper chamber would provide an impartial review of the matter.

Republican senators also named likely witnesses in their impeachment hearings.

“I do think I think that there is an increasing need for Chairman Schiff to have to testify, those kinds of decisions will be up to the president’s attorneys to make,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.). “I certainly wouldn’t oppose calling chairman Schiff…I wouldn’t oppose calling the whistleblower if some sort of anonymity is required, although I’m not sure that it is. ”

GOP senators have suggested they could also call Joe and Hunter Biden as well as top Obama administration officials to testify on U.S. corruption in Ukraine.

Ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., argues with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., after the hearing ended on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Doug Collins slammed House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler by suggesting he does not know “what’s going on” with the impeachment proceedings. While taking to Twitter Thursday, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee said Nadler told him to “provide him his list of witnesses’ this week.

At a press conference earlier in the day, however, Speaker Pelosi said the House will begin drafting impeachment articles against President Trump. This move prompted Collins to suggest Nadler is disengaged from the entire process.

