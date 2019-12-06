GOP senators urge House to speed up drafting articles of impeachment, claim it’s a ‘hijacked’ process

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:33 AM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

Republican senators are calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to speed up impeachment proceedings in the lower chamber. In a series of statements Thursday, Senate Republicans slammed Pelosi’s decision to draft articles of impeachment and claimed it’s a “hijacked” process. They urged House lawmakers to move impeachment to the Senate because the say the upper chamber would provide an impartial review of the matter.

Republican senators also named likely witnesses in their impeachment hearings.

“I do think I think that there is an increasing need for Chairman Schiff to have to testify, those kinds of decisions will be up to the president’s attorneys to make,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.). “I certainly wouldn’t oppose calling chairman Schiff…I wouldn’t oppose calling the whistleblower if some sort of anonymity is required, although I’m not sure that it is. ”

Where’s the Fake Whistleblower? Where’s Whistleblower number 2? Where’s the phony informer who got it all wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

GOP senators have suggested they could also call Joe and Hunter Biden as well as top Obama administration officials to testify on U.S. corruption in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Doug Collins slammed House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler by suggesting he does not know “what’s going on” with the impeachment proceedings. While taking to Twitter Thursday, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee said Nadler told him to “provide him his list of witnesses’ this week.

This week, Chairman Nadler told me to provide him with my witness list. But Pelosi’s press conference seemed to indicate we’re moving straight to articles of impeachment. Judiciary has jurisdiction over articles of impeachment, but does the chairman even know what’s going on? — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 5, 2019

At a press conference earlier in the day, however, Speaker Pelosi said the House will begin drafting impeachment articles against President Trump. This move prompted Collins to suggest Nadler is disengaged from the entire process.