GOP senators discuss rise in violence amid Dems ‘soft-on-crime’ policies

UPDATED 2:20 PM PT – Friday, July 29, 2022

Senate Republicans discussed the rise in crime that’s affecting communities across the nation amid soft-on-crime Democrat policies. On Capitol Hill Thursday, Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) were among those who spoke on the policies. Senator Cornyn highlighted the amount of drugs coming across the border due to the open border policies. He noted that 108,000 Americans died of overdoses last year marking an all-time high.

“Almost all of those drugs come across the south western border and the human smugglers and the drug cartel’s understand that if they overwhelm the capacity of the border patrol to stop illegal immigration and drugs from coming across, that they can divert the attention of the border patrol and open up a 4-lane highway for the exportation of illegal drugs into the United States,” said Cornyn.

He pointed out that the Biden administration failure to recognize the rise in gun violence, drug smuggling and criminal street gangs are all connected to the open border policy. Senator Cotton stressed that the man who is accused of attempting to stab GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) was immediately released under New York’s lax bail laws.

“The reasons for this crime wave is simple,” voiced Cotton. “The Democrat party cares more about criminals than it does about victims. Today’s Democrats want to defund, disarm and demonize our police. They elect extreme Soros prosecutors who refuse to enforce the law as it is written and they’ve abolished bail in some places, including New York.”

NOW: Senate Republicans discuss the rising crime affecting communities across the country, thanks to soft-on-crime democrat policies. https://t.co/oxjH4uGQ8Q — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) July 27, 2022

Cotton said liberals are refusing to allow police to enforce the law and imprison those who violate the law. He added, Democrat voters in San Francisco voted to remove District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office claiming his progressive agenda was leading to high levels of crime on the streets.

Additionally, residents in Los Angeles are ousting L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon after prosecutors have argued “criminals feel emboldened, residents unsafe and victims abandoned as he fails to prosecute a slew of crimes.”

GOP senators went on to suggest disorder and chaos will only continue throughout the US as long as Democrats push their soft-on-crime policies.