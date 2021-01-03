Trending

GOP senators coordinate electoral objection

President Donald Trump presides over a meeting about immigration with Republican and Democrat members of Congress in the Cabinet Room at the White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Sunday, January 3, 2021

On Saturday, President Trump reportedly joined a call with 50 Congress members led by Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Jim Jordan (R-OH.) to discuss their objection to the disputed 2020 election.

Mo Brooks announced his letter to Congress in December, seeking election fraud hearings due to undeniable examples of voter fraud at congressional and judicial levels.

“On January 6, 2021, I have a choice. I can ignore truth, surrender to socialism, and accept Electoral College submissions from states with election systems so badly flawed as to render their vote submissions unreliable, untrustworthy, and unworthy of acceptance,” Brooks stated. “Or I can fight for America and move to reject them.”

Mo Brooks and over 140 GOP Congress members reportedly plan to object at Wednesday’s vote.

MORE NEWS: McConnell And Pelosi’s Homes Tagged Over $2K Stimulus Checks

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE