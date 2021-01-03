GOP senators coordinate electoral objection

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Sunday, January 3, 2021

On Saturday, President Trump reportedly joined a call with 50 Congress members led by Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Jim Jordan (R-OH.) to discuss their objection to the disputed 2020 election.

Mo Brooks announced his letter to Congress in December, seeking election fraud hearings due to undeniable examples of voter fraud at congressional and judicial levels.

SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO) JOINS 30+ CONGRESSMEN IN OBJECTING to electoral college vote submissions from states with such flawed election systems as to render their election results untrustworthy. BAM! The fight for America’s Republic IS ON! WATCH JANUARY 6, STARTING 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/vjcUW9ec6U — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 30, 2020

“On January 6, 2021, I have a choice. I can ignore truth, surrender to socialism, and accept Electoral College submissions from states with election systems so badly flawed as to render their vote submissions unreliable, untrustworthy, and unworthy of acceptance,” Brooks stated. “Or I can fight for America and move to reject them.”

Our fight for honest & accurate elections gains momentum!@Jim_Jordan & I co-lead conference call w 50+ Congressmen who join & fight for America's Republic! Conf. call began 6PM ET. Now 715PM & continuing. President Trump & CoS Mark Meadows speaking. Morale is HIGH! FIGHT! — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 3, 2021

Mo Brooks and over 140 GOP Congress members reportedly plan to object at Wednesday’s vote.