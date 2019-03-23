GOP senators blast House probe as politics, not fact-finding mission

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:21 AM PT — Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Senate Republicans are blasting House Democrats for “playing politics” by looking into President Trump’s administrative and personal life.

On Tuesday, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy accused the House Judiciary Committee’s probe of being politically motivated. He said it’s not a fact-finding mission.

Kennedy also said the move sells the American people short, because lawmakers are now wrapped up in endless investigations instead of working with Republicans to pass meaningful legislation.

That sentiment was also echoed by Texas Senator John Cornyn.

“You know this is their plan all along — it’s basically going to preclude our ability to pass any kind of bipartisan legislation, because they’re just sucking up all the oxygen,” he stated. “We’ve got investigations in both Houses and the Intelligence Committee, still working on the Intelligence Committee investigation in the Senate and, so far, there’s been really not much to show for it — no evidence of collusion and our Democratic colleagues can’t stand it.”

Cornyn believes the Democrats ultimate goal for the investigation is to set the stage for impeachment proceedings.