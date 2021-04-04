GOP Senator blasts infrastructure bill for removing 2017 tax cuts

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:05 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker (R) suggested Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill was not meant to pass with bipartisan support. While speaking with NBC, Wicker said the removal of President Trump’s signature 2017 tax cuts was enough to lose all Republican support.

The senator said raising taxes will make it more difficult for states to restore their economies amid the pandemic. He added, Biden’s tax increase will not only affect corporations, but small businesses too.

TODAY: Pres. Biden proposes a multi-pronged economic effort including a major infrastructure plan. @SecretaryPete and @SenatorWicker join. Plus, the CDC warns Americans to stay vigilant as Covid cases rise despite vaccinations. @Mtosterholm joins. #MTP pic.twitter.com/65OfmyEe7x — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 4, 2021

“When you talk about big businesses and you say we should raise the tax rate from 21 percent corporate rate to 28 percent,” Wicker said. “Let me just tell you, that’s going to cut job creation in the United States.”

Wicker said he is willing to work with Democrats to produce a more bi-partisan plan and even named Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as a potential colleague.