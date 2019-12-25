GOP Sen. Murkowski says she is ‘disturbed’ by McConnell’s ‘total coordination’ with White House

OAN Newsroom

A Republican Senator seen as a crucial vote in the impeachment trial, says she was ‘disturbed’ by Mitch Mcconnell’s pledge to work in ‘total coordination’ with the White House during the proceeding.

In an interview Tuesday, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkkowski criticized House speaker Nancy Pelosi for rushing the inquiry, and said if the White House was stonewalling the probe, then she should have allowed the courts to decide its cooperation.

She then addressed McConnell’s position on working with the White House counsel on how to navigate the trial, saying Senators need to appear impartial in a full and fair process.

“To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process,” said Murkkowski.

Murkowski also said she has not made up her mind on removing the president from office, adding it’s wrong to prejudge the trial.