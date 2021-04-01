Trending

GOP Sen. Lee, Rep. Buck press Amazon, Apple, Google for answers on Parler suspension

This illustration picture shows social media application logo from Parler displayed on a smartphone with its website in the background in Arlington, Virginia on July 2, 2020. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

April 1, 2021

Two Republican lawmakers demanded answers from Amazon, Apple and Google over the removal of the free speech platform Parler. In a letter from Congressman Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) Wednesday, the lawmakers said the companies’ actions “seemed to lack procedural fairness” and created “the appearance of close coordination.”

Both Buck and Lee are members of the House and Senate Antitrust Committees and demanded answers by April 15. They want to know how Parler’s account was viewed by the companies as well as who was involved in the final decision to suspend the site.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 02: U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) speaks at a hearing of the Judiciary Committee examining issues facing prisons and jails during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on Capitol Hill on June 02, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

 

The move could help Parler build a legal case to return to service.

