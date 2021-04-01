GOP Sen. Lee, Rep. Buck press Amazon, Apple, Google for answers on Parler suspension

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Two Republican lawmakers demanded answers from Amazon, Apple and Google over the removal of the free speech platform Parler. In a letter from Congressman Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) Wednesday, the lawmakers said the companies’ actions “seemed to lack procedural fairness” and created “the appearance of close coordination.”

In just 3 days, Apple and Google cut off Parler’s primary distribution channel, and Amazon cut off Parler’s access to computing services, leaving the company completely unable to serve its 15 million users. Did they communicate on this decision?@SenMikeLee and I want answers. pic.twitter.com/u1hMuopXPm — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 31, 2021

Both Buck and Lee are members of the House and Senate Antitrust Committees and demanded answers by April 15. They want to know how Parler’s account was viewed by the companies as well as who was involved in the final decision to suspend the site.

The move could help Parler build a legal case to return to service.