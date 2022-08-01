GOP Sen. John Cornyn positive for COVID-19

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT – Monday, August 1, 2022

Senator John Cornyn tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and boosted. In a tweet Monday, the Texas Republican said he’d been able to “dodge” the virus for more than two years.

After dodging it for 2+ years I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, and doing fine. While quarantining I’ll continue to fight Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin’s massive tax increase on working families remotely, consistent with CDC guidelines. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 1, 2022

He then went on to note that his diagnosis could “further complicate the math of floor votes” at the start of a busy week for the Senate. Senate Democrats this week hoped to pass their multi-billion dollar climate, tax and health care package which was announced by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday. Republicans are expected to unanimously oppose the measure and the GOP has criticized the West Virginia Democrat for backing it.

Schumer and Manchin are aiming to pass the package under reconciliation, an arcane budget rule that avoids the senate’s 60-vote threshold required for most bills. Democrats are also closely watching moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) who has not yet announced a position on the reconciliation package.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the Senate majority whip, announced on Thursday that he had tested positive for the virus and it is unclear when he will return to the Capitol.

Moving forward, Cornyn said he will continue to work remotely while in isolation.