GOP seeks President Trump’s approval of bipartisan budget deal

UPDATED 6:11 AM PT – Friday, July 19, 2019

GOP lawmakers are seeking the executive branch’s approval of a bipartisan budget deal. Senate Republicans are anticipating a signal from President Trump as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are on the brink of a two year deal on federal spending and the national debt.

Republicans are reportedly anxious about the outcome after the president rejected a Senate passed resolution last year. Officials believe President Trump has warmed up to the deal, but the decision is still up in the air.

Secretary Mnuchin said the talks are making progress, but still have a ways to go:

“I’m directly negotiating with the speaker. I’m doing that at the direction of the president, he’s taking input from a lot of people. You know, I think we’re very close to a deal, but as you know these deals are complicated– there’s the top line number. We want to do a two year deal, there’s typically offsets that have been negotiated as part of these deals that’s been done every single time. So, I’m very hopeful we can come to an agreement quickly.”

GOP leaders and the speaker have reportedly agreed to raise the debt ceiling and budget caps to $300 billion for the next two years. Mnuchin urged the importance of increasing the debt limit to $22 trillion in order to avoid putting the federal credit at risk. However, Pelosi is reportedly using budget caps as leverage to increase federal spending on leftist priorities, including health care, housing and the environment.

The House speaker and the White House official are also discussing defense and domestic funding. Although Mnuchin is overall optimistic about the ongoing talks, GOP members cite Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney as a possible obstacle who’s opposition could influence the president’s decision.