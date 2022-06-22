GOP: Schiff lied about Russia ‘collusion’ & Ukraine impeachment

OAN NEWSROOM

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee slammed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) after the latest evidence of his lying to other members of Congress was revealed. On Tuesday, the GOP House Judiciary said Schiff lied about “evidence” of debunked Russian collusion and he lied during Trump-Ukraine impeachment.

The Republican lawmakers added, the January 6 Committee still presents Schiff as “credible,” despite his record of lying for partisan purposes. Their remarks came after Politico reported Schiff misinterpreted text messages by Lev Parnas, who House Democrats accused of trying to “dig up dirt” on the Biden’s in Ukraine on behalf of Donald Trump.

Parnas mentioned “Mr. Z” who Schiff claimed was Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during impeachment hearings, while in reality “Mr. Z” was Hunter Biden’s business partner Nikolai Zlochevsky. Who is Zlochevsky? He’s the founder and president of gas company Burisma.

The House Judiciary Committee GOP members also released a video exposing Schiff’s lies.

Meanwhile, the Democrats claimed Parnas wanted to pressure Ukraine government to hurt the Biden family, but in reality he was in communication with Hunter Biden’s business partner.