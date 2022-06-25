GOP run states move quickly to ban abortion

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:48 PM PT – Saturday, June 25, 2022

Trigger laws took effect in several states quickly after the Roe reversal. Republican-run states across the nation moved quickly to ban abortions following the Supreme Courts ruling.

Thirteen states have passed “trigger laws” that ban abortions designed to automatically take effect once Court Justices struck down Roe v. Wade. At least eight enacted a ban the day of Friday’s ruling. Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified outlawing most abortions just minutes after the decision. He said the state was the first in the nation to effectively end the procedure.

“The one thing about it is your not doing away with it either,” said Governor Mike Parson (R-Mo.). We may be in this state but there’s other places to go if people want to do that in time, but right now this is something some of us have all worked hard for. I hope people respect this one and behave accordingly.”

🚨BREAKING: With the Dobbs decision just handed down and a stroke of my pen — Missouri became the first state to effectively end abortion and has become the most Pro Life state in America. pic.twitter.com/8asHJKMIdo — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 24, 2022

Kentucky, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Alabama followed suit. All of those states allow abortions in cases of medical emergency, which makes those performing it a felony punishable by years in prison. Women undergoing the procedure cannot be prosecuted. In Texas, Tennessee, North Dakota, Mississippi and Idaho trigger bans are expected to take effect in the coming weeks.

“With it now in place we don’t need a special session to be called,” stated Amy O’Donnell, Author at Texas Alliance for Life. “We don’t need the attorney general to make any kind of statement. It simply is the law. It doesn’t take effect immediately, it actually takes effect 30 days after the final judgment is rendered.”

According to the Washington Post, abortion has been legal and will likely remain protected in at least 20 states and the District of Columbia. Meanwhile, tens of thousands continue to protest as the overturn of Roe sent shockwaves across the nation.