GOP Reps. says impeachment ‘inflames an already starkly divided nation’

In this image from video, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (House Television via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:29 AM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

Several Republican lawmakers voted against impeaching President Trump and called for the healing of the nation. In a joint statement Wednesday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and REp. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said the resolution “inflames an already starkly divided nation.”

The group added, they could not support the specific charges against the President as there is no evidence the President had any intent to cause harm. While the lawmakers condemned the breaching of the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Roy suggested the U.S. should instead focus on calming tensions.

“Let us condemn that which must be condemned, and do so loudly. But, let us do it the right way, with deliberation and without disastrous side effects. We must end tearing apart our nation by social media and sound bites. Let us stop. Let us debate. Let us sit down, and lead this nation together.”

The lawmakers added, citizens deserve the right to be involved in the process and may see the rush to impeach the President as politically motivated.

