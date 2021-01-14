GOP Reps. says impeachment ‘inflames an already starkly divided nation’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:29 AM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

Several Republican lawmakers voted against impeaching President Trump and called for the healing of the nation. In a joint statement Wednesday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and REp. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said the resolution “inflames an already starkly divided nation.”

The group added, they could not support the specific charges against the President as there is no evidence the President had any intent to cause harm. While the lawmakers condemned the breaching of the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Roy suggested the U.S. should instead focus on calming tensions.

“Let us condemn that which must be condemned, and do so loudly. But, let us do it the right way, with deliberation and without disastrous side effects. We must end tearing apart our nation by social media and sound bites. Let us stop. Let us debate. Let us sit down, and lead this nation together.”

READ 📝 my letter with @RepDanCrenshaw, @RepChipRoy, @RepJohnCurtis on impeachment, the unacceptable words & actions of the President and others over the past week, & a plea to move toward healing our nation. pic.twitter.com/Sivuu422uq — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 13, 2021

The lawmakers added, citizens deserve the right to be involved in the process and may see the rush to impeach the President as politically motivated.

