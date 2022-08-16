GOP Reps. issue preservation notices for AG Garland, FBI Chief Wray & Chief of Staff Klain over FBI raid

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:56 AM PT – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

House Republicans are taking steps to getting answers from top Department of Justice and White House officials on the motivations behind the Mar-a-Lago raid. On Monday, members of the House Judiciary Committee, led by ranking member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), signed preservation notices for Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

🚨#BREAKING: Judiciary GOP sends preservation notices to Garland, Wray, and Klain on unprecedented Trump raid. 📍 Garland: https://t.co/7PEhFzhH5l 📍Wray: https://t.co/FQUZAj4L0l 📍Klain: https://t.co/kI0rMdT6Fb — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 15, 2022

The notices demand all parties hand over documents and correspondence pertaining to the DOJ, FBI and White House’s collusion that allegedly led up to the search of 45th President Donald Trump’s home. The lawmakers fear the raid is just another act in which the Biden administration is weaponizing law enforcement against political opponents.

“Sometimes I just step back and say I cannot believe that this kind of stuff is going on in the greatest country ever,” said Rep. Jordan. “And I know it’s shocking to all of us and a concern, certainly I heard it from all our constituents with this past week as I was traveling around the district. They don’t know what to believe. They are so nervous and so scared by what they’ve seen.”

In the meantime, Republicans are requesting all relevant information be provided to them before the end of August.