Trending

GOP Rep. Yoho says upcoming House vote is not official inquiry, but procedural hurdle

Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla. (Tom Williams/AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:09 PM PT — Tuesday, October 29, 2019

As Republicans push for more transparency in the impeachment battle, at least one member of the party is boycotting part of the process. In an interview Tuesday, Florida congressman Ted Yoho blasted an upcoming vote by Democrats. He said it won’t launch an official inquiry, but rather set the framework.

Yoho also revealed that he has chosen to skip all impeachment-related hearings. His comments come a day after Democrats announced they will hold a vote Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry, which Republicans have called “illegitimate.”

Congressman Yoho said he would be attending Tuesday’s hearing, but explained why he has chosen — up until now — to focus on other work in Congress.

Although Tuesday’s deposition with Alexander Vindman was behind closed-doors, details are continuing to be leaked to the media. Partisan clashes have reportedly centered on efforts to unmask the identity of the whistleblower during questioning.

Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, to appear before a House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Committee on Oversight and Reform joint interview with the transcript to be part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE