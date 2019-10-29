GOP Rep. Yoho says upcoming House vote is not official inquiry, but procedural hurdle

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:09 PM PT — Tuesday, October 29, 2019

As Republicans push for more transparency in the impeachment battle, at least one member of the party is boycotting part of the process. In an interview Tuesday, Florida congressman Ted Yoho blasted an upcoming vote by Democrats. He said it won’t launch an official inquiry, but rather set the framework.

Yoho also revealed that he has chosen to skip all impeachment-related hearings. His comments come a day after Democrats announced they will hold a vote Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry, which Republicans have called “illegitimate.”

Congressman Yoho said he would be attending Tuesday’s hearing, but explained why he has chosen — up until now — to focus on other work in Congress.

“I see this as a side show,” Rep. Ted Yoho says about why he hasn’t attended depositions in the impeachment inquiry, adding that he will be going to today’s testimony from the National Security Council's top Ukraine expert, Army Lt Col. Alexander Vindman https://t.co/7UFSc60Yry pic.twitter.com/GK0vmc5gsN — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 29, 2019

Although Tuesday’s deposition with Alexander Vindman was behind closed-doors, details are continuing to be leaked to the media. Partisan clashes have reportedly centered on efforts to unmask the identity of the whistleblower during questioning.