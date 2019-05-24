GOP Rep. objects to disaster relief bill without money for border emergency

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:06 AM PT — Friday, May 24, 2019

A bipartisan disaster relief bill has been stopped in its tracks after a Republican congressman’s complaints on the House floor. The bill was blocked Friday as GOP Texas Representative Chip Roy objected to a unanimous consent request.

One of the main issues he had was a lack of funding for border security. Congressman Roy also objected to spending $19 billion in taxpayer money without a way to pay for it, and without members of Congress being on the floor to vote on it.

The $19.1 billion measure was passed by the Senate two-weeks ago, and has hit several roadblocks on it’s way to being passed.

“There’s no reason this disaster supplemental should not have included the modest $4.4 billion that (Deputy) Director of OMB Vought sent to Capitol Hill to ensure DHS and HHS do not run out of money, which they’re slated to do while managing the over 100,000 illegal aliens crossing our border,” stated Representative Roy.

The money is earmarked for recovery efforts in U.S. areas hit by natural disasters in 2018 and early 2019. Congress is now adjourned for the Memorial Day weekend, and will return to session in June.