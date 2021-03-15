Trending

GOP Rep. Miller-Meeks slams Democrat efforts to overturn Iowa win

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a debate with Rita Hart in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Iowa officials on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, were expected to certify a Republican candidate as a six-vote winner for an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, in what is shaping up to be the closest congressional election in decades. Miller-Meeks finished ahead of Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District after a recount saw her 47-vote lead steadily dwindle to single digits but never be overcome. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) spoke out against efforts by Democrats to overturn her win in the state of Iowa.

In an interview on Sunday, Miller-Meeks took aim at her defeated Democrat opponent Rita Hart (D) for trying to flip the results in her favor and disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters.

Hart has reportedly requested the help of lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has supported the idea.

Miller-Meeks ultimately won by six votes, but Hart said that nearly two dozen Democrat ballots, which were deemed illegitimate, should have been counted.

Miller-Meeks said this sets a dangerous precedent moving forward.

“It’s hypocrisy and it sets a bad precedent because if Congress is going to overturn elections, then what hope is there for any of us? It’s not just an Iowa thing. It’s not about me personally,” Miller-Meeks stated. “This has ramifications for all of us and in every state.”

Pelosi has come under immense scrutiny for her double standards on election integrity.

The congresswoman also called out Hart’s decision to skip Iowa’s lower courts and bypass due process.

