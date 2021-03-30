Trending

GOP Rep. Gaetz denies sexual misconduct claims

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks to the media outside of the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) during the continued House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on October 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. State Department special adviser for Ukraine Catherine Croft and State Department official Christopher Anderson are expected to appear for closed-door depositions as part of the impeachment inquiry and the latest in a line of career diplomats who have complied with a House subpoena. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – OCTOBER 30: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) spoke to the media on October 30, 2019 in Washington, D.C.  (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:03 PM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is speaking out over the recent sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

During an interview on Tuesday, the Florida representative named former DOJ official David McGee as the man who is trying to extort him and his family.

Gaetz said the allegations against him are false and rooted in an extortion effort to smear his name for $25 million.

This came after a bombshell New York Times report detailed that Gaetz may be under investigation for sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl.

Gaetz confirmed he and his family have been cooperating with authorities for months. So far, no charges have been brought against him.

