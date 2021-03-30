GOP Rep. Gaetz denies sexual misconduct claims

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:03 PM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is speaking out over the recent sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

During an interview on Tuesday, the Florida representative named former DOJ official David McGee as the man who is trying to extort him and his family.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) on Fox News just accused David McGee, former DOJ official now with the Florida law firm Beggs & Lane, of attempting to extort him. McGee did not immediately responded to requests for comment via email/phone pic.twitter.com/J05P0cGseP — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) March 31, 2021

Gaetz said the allegations against him are false and rooted in an extortion effort to smear his name for $25 million.

Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter… — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 30, 2021

This came after a bombshell New York Times report detailed that Gaetz may be under investigation for sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl.

Gaetz confirmed he and his family have been cooperating with authorities for months. So far, no charges have been brought against him.