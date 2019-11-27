GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik rising in ranks of Republican leadership

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:36 PM PT — Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Republican leadership is turning to Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has quickly become what some have called the rising star of the party. Stefanik came into the national spotlight following her performance during the recent Democrat-led House impeachment hearings.

She’s taken some of the witnesses to task and highlighted Democrats’ double standards when it came to investigating Hunter Biden’s conflicts of interest at Burisma.

“President Obama’s own State Department was so concerned about potential conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma that they raised it themselves while prepping the wonderful ambassador nominee before her confirmation,” stated Stefanik. “And yet our Democratic colleagues and the chairman of this committee cry foul when we dare ask that same question that the Obama State Department was so concerned about.”

The Obama Administration was so worried about Joe and Hunter Biden's conflict of interest in Ukraine, that they specially prepared Ambassador Maria Yovanovitch on the subject before her Senate confirmation. The Democrats are the party of corruption! @EliseStefanik pic.twitter.com/WA995Jh4ll — Secure America Now 🇺🇸 (@SecureAmerica) November 25, 2019

Despite her vocal support of the president, Stefanik has frequently sided with Democrats on a number of hot topic issues. This includes the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, which she claimed didn’t do enough to provide relief for New Yorkers. Earlier this year, she was one of the few Republicans in the lower chamber to oppose the president’s national emergency declaration.

In the past, she’s defended crossing the political aisle in an effort to sway swing shift voters and appeal beyond party lines.

“If you look at these swing districts across the country, we need to appeal beyond party lines,” said Stefanik. “I think that makes Congress function more effectively as an institution, which is why recruiting these nontraditional candidates is so important for the future of Congress.”

The congresswoman said she opposed the decision to shift funding from the military’s construction projects to fund building more portions of barrier at the U.S. border. More recently, Stefanik spoke out against President Trump’s tariff hikes on Chinese goods and his Syria military strategies.

Some see Stefanik as a moderate, while others have gauged her recent votes as a move toward more conservative politics. There is speculation that Stefanik is trying to garner more pro-Trump voters for a potential bid at a higher office in the years to come. She will have to keep this momentum up as she faces off with her Democrat opponent in 2020.