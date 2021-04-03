Trending

GOP Rep. Boebert criticizes Biden’s focus on woke training at expense of national security

Lauren Boebert, the Republican candidate for the US House of Representatives seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 2:10 PM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

A GOP representative challenged the Capitol’s focus prior to Friday’s attack. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) took to Twitter Friday to question whether the FBI and DHS were too focused on “woke training” to foresee a potential threat from the suspect.

 

This came as several Republicans have been critical of Biden for prioritizing a progressive environment at the expense of national security.

In the meantime, while the event seems to be isolated, the suspect identified himself as a follower of the Nation of Islam on Facebook prior to the attack that left one officer dead.

MORE NEWS: 1 Capitol Police Officer Dead After External Security Threat At U.S. Capitol

