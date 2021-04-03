GOP Rep. Boebert criticizes Biden’s focus on woke training at expense of national security

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:10 PM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

A GOP representative challenged the Capitol’s focus prior to Friday’s attack. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) took to Twitter Friday to question whether the FBI and DHS were too focused on “woke training” to foresee a potential threat from the suspect.

Sources are identifying the Capitol attacker from today as a follower of the Nation of Islam. This is obvious from his reported FB page. Did the FBI or DHS know this person was a threat or were they too busy doing woke training to actually bother with it? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 2, 2021

This came as several Republicans have been critical of Biden for prioritizing a progressive environment at the expense of national security.

An Islamic terrorist did something (your words) to a Capitol Police Officer on Good Friday. Stop trying to use an Islamic terrorist attack to destroy our Second Amendment rights. And if you support police, then don’t defund them. https://t.co/GnvU8i1qIo — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 2, 2021

In the meantime, while the event seems to be isolated, the suspect identified himself as a follower of the Nation of Islam on Facebook prior to the attack that left one officer dead.