GOP points out hypocrisy in Biden signing record number of executive orders

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Six of Biden’s 17 first-day executive orders dealt with immigration, such as halting work on a border wall in Mexico and lifting a travel ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:00 AM PT – Thursday, January 28, 2021

Critics are calling out Joe Biden for going back on his word after he signed a record number of executive orders during his first week in office in direct contradiction of statements he made while on the campaign trail.

While speaking during an ABC town hall in October, Biden told viewers that only a dictator can legislate by executive order.

“Some of my Republican friends and some of my Democratic friends occasionally say, ‘well if you can’t get the votes, by executive order you’re going to do something,'” he stated. “You can’t do it by executive order, unless you’re a dictator…we’re democracy, we need consensus.”

Republicans are warning Biden’s willingness to engage in unilateral actions at such an alarming rate signals a clear danger of executive overreach.

In a message to his constituents, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) warned Biden is acting as a puppet for the far-left agenda instead of being the centrist leader he claims to be.

Congresswoman Lauren Bobert (R-Colo.) also slammed the hypocrisy coming from the left by highlighting how Democrats spent four years calling President Trump a dictator while applauding Biden for setting the record of week one executive orders.

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, also criticized Biden for walking back on his previous statement. He posed the question: do Biden’s words also apply to himself?

If Biden continues at this rate, he will have surpassed the 220 executive orders President Trump signed during his entire term in just six-weeks.

President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

