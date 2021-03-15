GOP leaders call out Biden for mismanagement of southern border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:14 AM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

The governor of Texas said Joe Biden’s open border policies are enriching Mexican drug cartels. Republican Greg Abbott made those comments during an interview on Sunday. He pointed out that not only are illegal immigrants flocking to the southern border in droves, but Mexican cartels are making money off of them by offering to smuggle migrants across.

“The cartels are quite literally being enriched because of the policies that are being used by the Biden administration,” Abbott stated. “The Biden administration is helping the cartels make more money and grow more power.”

The Texas governor also pointed out there have been around 110,000 apprehensions in the Rio Grande Valley this year compared to 90,000 in total for 2020. He said this is the reason he launched Operation Lone Star, which sends National Guardsmen to fill in the gaps at the southern border that are often used by border smugglers.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) also said Joe Biden and his policies are responsible for the latest migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border. In an interview Sunday, the Louisiana lawmaker said the latest surge of illegal arrivals from Mexico is directly connected to the change of U.S. administration.

The Republican senator added, Biden’s calls for open border policies encouraged thousands of illegal migrants to storm the U.S. border. Cassidy said Biden’s policies have inspired human smugglers to ramp up their operations in Mexico as well.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has blamed Republicans for the sudden surge of migrants at the southern border, even though Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress.

In an interview Sunday, she stopped short of calling the situation at the border a “crisis,” instead referring to it as a “humanitarian challenge.” Pelosi said the Biden administration inherited a broken system and even went as far as to say migrants were fleeing Central America because of so-called climate change.

“My most recent trip to the Northern Triangle…that would be Honduras, Guatamala, El Salvador…you saw the impact of the climate change mind you,” she stated. “These people were leaving because of the drought…they couldn’t farm.”

Critics are now pointing out how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been promising immigration amnesty, ultimately driving the sudden surge in illegal immigrants at the southern border.