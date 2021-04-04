Trending

GOP lawmakers target MLB antitrust immunity following decision to remove All-Star Game from Ga.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) are shown at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:28 AM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Major League Baseball’s decision to pull their All-Star Game from Atlanta is now coming with repercussions from top Republican lawmakers.

On Friday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the decision was in response to Georgia’s new voter reform. The move came amid growing calls from left-leaning activists to boycott businesses and corporations in Georgia that did not disavow the voter laws.

Now, the decision could cost the league it’s decades old immunity.

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) took to social media first, announcing his staff was drafting legislation to remove MLB’s federal antitrust exemption.

Back in 1922, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that antitrust law did not apply to Major League Baseball, because baseball is not considered interstate commerce.

This exemption does not apply to other professional sports like the NFL or the NBA.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) agreed with Duncan, saying “it’s time for the federal government to stop granting special privileges to specific, favored corporations. Especially those that punish their political opponents.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Lee was “exactly right,” suggesting the two senators would be working together to bring legislation to the floor.

He even pointed to the league’s official sponsor list, questioning if they all opposed voter ID laws, or were disregarding the 75 million people who voted for President Trump.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) maintains the new law will ensure elections are protected from voter fraud. He criticized MLB in a press conference on Saturday, saying the decision to pull the game was an example of cancel culture and the league caving to Democrats’ criticism.

“Major League Baseball caved to fear and lies from liberal activists,” Kemp stated. “They ignored the facts of our new election integrity law and they ignored the consequences of their decision on our local community.”

Georgia Republicans have even passed an amendment to revoke a tax break on jet fuel for Delta Airlines, after its CEO called the new law “unacceptable.”

Republicans said the law is being misrepresented by Democrats, and businesses are being manipulated into political arguments.

MLB has not specified where they will relocate the summer game to.

