GOP lawmakers slam Biden over use of ‘race card’ to push far-left policies

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing to consider the Graham-Cassidy healthcare proposal, on Capitol Hill, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

File – Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:31 AM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he’s sick and tired of Joe Biden using “the race card” to push his agenda. In an interview on Sunday, the Republican pointed toward the Democrat narrative that the filibuster is racist because of its association with Jim Crow. He noted as a senator, Biden had used the filibuster himself and even advocated for it at one point.

Graham also took aim at Democrats’ approach to the elections bill recently passed by the House, which gets rid of anti-fraud policies Democrats have deemed as “racist.” This includes voter ID laws and laws against ballot harvesting.

These sentiments of Jim Crow-era comparisons also come after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a bill into law Thursday changing election rules and regulations. The state legislation also handed the state legislature more power over local elections.

Meanwhile, congressman Burgess Owens also called out Biden and his take on Georgia’s voter laws. In a tweet Saturday, the Utah lawmaker responded to a tweet from Biden, who attacked Georgia’s voting reform by calling it “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”

Owens said he remembers seeing his father fighting white supremacists because his mother dared to use a “whites only” bathroom in the Jim Crow south. He pointed out he and Biden were on different sides of the Jim Crow laws. Owens  said he should understand how pathetic it is to compare Jim Crow to showing an ID to vote.

