GOP lawmakers slam Biden over use of ‘race card’ to push far-left policies

UPDATED 9:31 AM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he’s sick and tired of Joe Biden using “the race card” to push his agenda. In an interview on Sunday, the Republican pointed toward the Democrat narrative that the filibuster is racist because of its association with Jim Crow. He noted as a senator, Biden had used the filibuster himself and even advocated for it at one point.

Graham also took aim at Democrats’ approach to the elections bill recently passed by the House, which gets rid of anti-fraud policies Democrats have deemed as “racist.” This includes voter ID laws and laws against ballot harvesting.

These sentiments of Jim Crow-era comparisons also come after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a bill into law Thursday changing election rules and regulations. The state legislation also handed the state legislature more power over local elections.

Meanwhile, congressman Burgess Owens also called out Biden and his take on Georgia’s voter laws. In a tweet Saturday, the Utah lawmaker responded to a tweet from Biden, who attacked Georgia’s voting reform by calling it “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”

I still remember seeing my father fighting violent white supremacists because my mother dared use a "whites only" bathroom in the Jim Crow south. We were on different sides of Jim Crow laws Mr. Biden or you'd understand how pathetic it is to compare showing I-D to them. https://t.co/pISxDbQPQ2 — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) March 27, 2021

