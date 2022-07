OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Thursday, July 21, 2022

A Washington, D.C. bar and burger café known as The Big Board has reopened following a months-long shut down for refusing to abide by the city’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) stopped by to show his support. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.

