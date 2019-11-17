GOP lawmakers say Democrats’ evidence against President Trump is ‘crumbling’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:10 PM PT — Sunday, November 17, 2019

GOP congressmen are coming to the president’s defense amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry. Representative Chris Stewart is saying evidence the Democrats are looking to find against President Trump is “crumbling.” During a Sunday interview, Stewart said there was no evidence building through ongoing impeachment hearings.

He pointed to Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony last week, where she told lawmakers she had no knowledge of criminal activity related to the Trump administration.

The representative accused Democrats of reaching for reasons to impeach President Trump. He added the longer the public hearings go on, the less Americans will support impeachment — because the evidence just doesn’t support it.

“I think the Democrats know they’re in trouble on this — which is why we keep moving the goal post,” stated Stewart. “We went from some supposed quid pro quo, and as you said, tying these investigations to withholding military aid — but we know that didn’t happen.”

GOP representative Jim Jordan also came to the president’s defense, saying there was never a quid pro quo. On Sunday, Jordan pointed out Ukraine’s president met with U.S. senior officials multiple times before the security aid was released. He said aid was never talked about being linked to investigations in those meetings.

Jordan suggested the funding was released after officials became convinced Ukraine’s president was the “real deal” and not corrupt. He also noted the aid was provided before it actually had to be.

“The Ukrainians did nothing to…get the aid released,” stated Jordan. “There was never this quid pro quo — that the Democrats all promised existed — before President Trump released the phone call.”

President Trump has been accused of withholding aid from Ukraine to pressure the foreign country to investigate 2020 hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden. In regards to the alleged quid pro quo, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise slammed claims the commander-in-chief cared more about investigating the Bidens than Ukraine policy.

Scalise pointed out that in the original phone call transcript that was released, President Zelensky thanked President Trump for all he’s done to help Ukraine. He stressed this included when the White House sold javelin missiles to Ukraine to help the country stand up to Russia. He also noted the Obama administration had refused to sell Ukraine those missiles.

Scalise also pointed out the law required President Trump to ensure Ukraine is rooting out corruption before any taxpayer money went to the nation.

Despite these comments, it appears Democrats have little interest in listening to their Republican colleagues.

During a Sunday interview, main spokesperson for the impeachment inquiry House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has no interest in responding to her Republican colleagues about their impeachment concerns. She rejected opening a dialogue with the GOP, calling it “a waste of time.”

Pelosi went on to say she has a “real level of discomfort” in regards to hearing out issues brought forward by those on the other side of the aisle.