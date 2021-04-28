Trending

GOP lawmakers request IG probe into Kerry-Iran ties

WILMINGTON, DE - NOVEMBER 24:  Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks after being introduced by President-elect Joe Biden as he introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. As President-elect Biden waits to receive official national security briefings, he is announcing the names of top members of his national security team to the public. Calls continue for President Trump to concede the election as the transition proceeds. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:20 PM PT – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

A group of House Republicans demanded a federal investigation into Climate Envoy John Kerry over his ties to Iran. On Wednesday, Reps. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) and Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) sent a letter to acting State Department Inspector General Diana Shaw.

The representatives requested a probe into reports that said Kerry was giving out Israeli military secrets to Iran and taking other actions to undermine President Trump.

 

Letter to acting State Department Inspector General Diana Shaw

In the letter, the lawmakers ask what role Kerry had in creating the Iran Nuclear Deal under President Obama.

The lawmakers also want the Inspector General to determine if Kerry’s actions resulted in Iranian attacks on Israel and if he caused any deaths among U.S. allies.

