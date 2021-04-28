GOP lawmakers request IG probe into Kerry-Iran ties

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:20 PM PT – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

A group of House Republicans demanded a federal investigation into Climate Envoy John Kerry over his ties to Iran. On Wednesday, Reps. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) and Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) sent a letter to acting State Department Inspector General Diana Shaw.

I am speechless. Iran's foreign minister is claiming John Kerry told him about more than 200 Israeli covert ops taking place in Syria. Zarif claims Kerry even warned him about airstrikes. If this is true, it's possibly the most egregious betrayal against an ally in US history. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 26, 2021

The representatives requested a probe into reports that said Kerry was giving out Israeli military secrets to Iran and taking other actions to undermine President Trump.

In the letter, the lawmakers ask what role Kerry had in creating the Iran Nuclear Deal under President Obama.

The lawmakers also want the Inspector General to determine if Kerry’s actions resulted in Iranian attacks on Israel and if he caused any deaths among U.S. allies.