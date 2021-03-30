GOP lawmakers push-back against vaccine passports

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:11 AM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Democrats are getting push-back from Republicans over their calls to require Americans to use coronavirus passports. Joe Biden is reportedly working with companies to create an app showing proof of vaccination.

If the passes were used on a national scale, businesses would require Americans to show their passports to be able to use their services. New York became the first state to enforce such a rule using IBM’s Excelsior Pass app, which shows businesses a user’s personalized QR code.

However, several Republicans are pushing back against the idea and are claiming it infringes on American’s individual freedoms. Critics are lambasting Democrats who are promoting vaccine passports while arguing it shows their liberal hypocrisy.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said he finds it strange that Democrats are quick to paint voter ID laws in a bad light yet they are all of a sudden huge supporters of Americans having to show IDs when going about their daily lives.

Additionally, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan took to Twitter to condemn the Biden administration for flirting with the idea of showing vaccination passports.

The Biden Administration: -Considering a “vaccination passport” for Americans. -But doesn’t seem to care about passports when it comes to illegal migrants crossing the southern border. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 29, 2021

Other Republicans are expressing concerns over privacy issues that could arise from mandating the apps. They believe the ethical problems outweigh the potential benefits of the passports.

In the meantime, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the first GOP lawmaker to take concrete steps against the measures. The Republican said he will take executive action if the federal government and private sector moves to impose the passports. DeSantis added, the nation should not have to take such drastic measures as long as health officials can effectively vaccinate Americans.