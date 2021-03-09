Trending

GOP lawmakers blast Democrat agenda for COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during a news conference following the weekly Republican Conference at the U.S. Capitol June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. The House Republicans demanded passage of the National Defense Authorization Act and pushed for an increase in military spending while being critical of Democrats' focus on the Mueller report. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:54 PM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

GOP lawmakers have condemned the COVID relief bill, asserting it focuses on a far-left agenda and not American families.

During a press conference on Tuesday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) blasted the Biden administration, saying their priorities are to open America’s borders and close America’s schools.

Scalise added the bill is not focused on helping families, businesses or reopening schools for in-person learning. Instead, he said it is focused on pushing a socialist and liberal wish list.

“The science is clear that the schools should be reopened,” Scalise stated. “Ashley Hinson’s bill was offered up during the process of moving this bill forward to say if schools get more money, it has to be to reopen so that kids can be learning in the classroom, and it was rejected by every Democrat.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 27: Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol, May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Calling it unconstitutional, Republican leaders have filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional officials in an effort to block the House of Representatives from using a proxy voting system to allow for remote voting during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“Which begs the question, what do they need this money for, if it’s not to reopen schools during this pandemic?” Scalise asked.

The lawmaker went on to say the GOP will continue to fight for American families and bring kids back into classrooms.

