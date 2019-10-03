GOP House Intel Committee members speak out against chairman Adam Schiff

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:17 AM PT – Thursday, October 3, 2019

The Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee are not holding back after it was revealed chairman Adam Schiff may have gone over their heads with the whistleblower complaint.

Congressman Devin Nunes, who serves as the ranking member, vented his frustrations Wednesday. He said, “in light of this news, its hard to view impeachment as anything aside from an orchestrated farce.”

My statement on the latest fiasco https://t.co/B2lNf6Bb60 — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) October 2, 2019

His concerns were echoed by fellow Republican member Elise Stefanik, who accused Schiff of “manipulating the information” and “playing partisan political games” with it. She also voiced her support for a growing movement to have Schiff resign from his position as chair.

The bombshell revelation in question came via the New York Times on Wednesday. The newspaper claimed the whistleblower may have first shared his concerns with a House Intelligence aide, who then tipped off Schiff.

Keep in mind that just two weeks ago, Schiff claimed his team did not have direct contact with that individual.

“We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower,” he claimed. “We would like to.”

Former White House deputy assistant Fred Fleitz took to Twitter to break down the possible legal repercussions of this report. He noted that Schiff may be in violation of committee rules as any “classified information received from outside sources must be shared with both sides.”

However Fleitz, who has previous experience with both the CIA and the House Intelligence Committee, was already suspicious about Schiff’s possible role in the complaint even before the report dropped. He was attacked by the mainstream media for his stance.

“When I saw this one, I thought it was very unusual…not just that it was extremely well written, but it had legal references and footnotes,” he explained. “That was a little bit unusual, but I compared that with the fact that Adam Schiff was talking about the subject matter of this complaint throughout the month of August.”

Of course, the response by the whistleblower’s legal team and Schiff’s office was swift. They denied the individual had help from anyone else, but his lawyer in writing the complaint. However, the jury is still out on what Schiff knew and when, and if he exerted any influence over the situation before the complaint came to light.

“Well, I think that its a scandal that he knew before. I’d go a step further, I think he probably helped write it.” — President Trump