OAN Newsroom

Updated 1:25 PM PT – Thursday, August 11, 2022

Congressional candidate Carl Paladino is running in New York’s 23 district. He is promising to file impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden and his Attorney General Merrick Garland. One America’s Neil W. McCabe has more on the promises the congressional hopeful plans to fulfill if elected.

MORE NEWS: Biden Boasts Booming Economy Despite Modest Inflation Curb