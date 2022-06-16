GOP gubernatorial candidate Lombardo leads

OAN NEWSROOM

According to a new poll, Nevada gubernatorial GOP candidate Joe Lombardo held a slight lead over Democrat incumbent Steve Sisolak. In a Club for Growth survey of likely voters released Wednesday, Lombardo received 48 percent of respondents support while Sisolak garnered 47 percent.

Lombardo, who is the current Sheriff of Clark County and received 45th President Donald Trump’s endorsement in April, won the GOP nomination on Tuesday. In a speech on election night, he said the win was not just about him.

“Tonight is just a victory for a campaign,” he voiced. “Tonight is a win for Nevada to cross the state. It’s a win for parents and their children’s education. It’s a win for safer communities and it’s a win for small business owners.”

A HUGE thank you is in order to our entire team and all of our supporters…this victory would not have been possible without YOUR tireless support! Next stop: November! pic.twitter.com/ODP1zJUT1L — Joe Lombardo (@JoeLombardoNV) June 15, 2022

Lombardo has been campaigning on a platform centered around US jobs and the economy. He has previously accused his opponent of refusing to find a bipartisan solution to curb inflation.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s unpopularity in the state could be working in the Republicans favor. According to the same Club for Growth survey, Nevadans only 39 percent of respondents considered the sitting President to be ” very favorable” or “somewhat favorable.”