GOP Governors ready for Roe to be overturned

UPDATED 2:08 PM PT – Monday, May 16, 2022

Republican governors across the country are increasingly expressing excitement at the likely prospect the Supreme Court will overturn the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

On Sunday, Oklahoma’s Republican Governor Kevin Stitt said that he was excited for the state to enforce its fetal heartbeat law, which bans all abortions after a heartbeat can be detected. This usually occurs around six weeks into pregnancy.

“I represent 4 million Oklahomans,” said Stitt. “We believe life begins at conception and we’re going to protect life in Oklahoma. There were 5,000 just in Oklahoma alone. Five-thousand unborn children that were killed last year and we don’t believe in that in Oklahoma. Other states can do things differently.”

Oklahoma abortion law wont be able to be enforced everywhere in the state. Much of the state is controlled by sovereign Native American tribes who can set their own rules for their territory.

“The tribes in Oklahoma are super liberal,” Stitt expressed. “We think that there’s the possibility that some tribes may try to set up abortion on demand.”

He was sparse on the details of what he wants to do, but he did say he wants protection for “pre-born babies” to be strengthened as much as possible. There is no exception for rape or incest in the law.

I am proud to sign SB 1503, the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act into law. I want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country because I represent all four million Oklahomans who overwhelmingly want to protect the unborn. pic.twitter.com/XQr7khRLRa — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 3, 2022



The court is expected to release its official opinion before the end of June.