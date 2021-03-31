Trending

GOP delegation demands answers amid escalating Biden border crisis

Young minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The minors are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 500 children in them. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills,Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:13 AM PT – Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) criticized the Biden administration over the influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border during a press briefing in McAllen, Texas on Tuesday. Arrington is part of a Republican delegation touring the Texas-Mexico border to get a first-hand close up look at the consequences of Biden’s open border policy.

While Biden has claimed the border is closed, GOP lawmakers are saying otherwise. The Donna facility in McAllen has become “Exhibit A” in the humanitarian crisis with its crowded conditions housing migrant children.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-N.Y.) said those unaccompanied minors are then moved out to decompression centers around the country to be processed to make room for even more migrant children at the Donna facility.

 

As the Biden administration peddles the compassion narrative, Republican lawmakers such as congressman Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) are witnessing only the inhumane.

While Biden claimed there’s a plan, the Republican delegation argued there is nothing of the sort in action. GOP lawmakers said it’s all part of Biden’s continued denial that such a borer crisis exists.

The lawmakers also called out Biden for reversing Trump-era immigration policies, a move which has encouraged migrants to make the dangerous journey north to the U.S.

