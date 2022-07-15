GOP defends Supreme Court ruling at House committee hearing on abortion

OAN NEWSROOM

Friday, July 15, 2022

The US House Judiciary Committee called witnesses to discuss the widespread consequences of the Supreme Court decision to repeal Roe v. Wade. The Thursday hearing witnesses list included notable pro-life activists, academics and legal experts.

The vastly different priorities of the two parties were evident as Democrats and the pundits they host present the repeal of federal abortion as a slippery slope towards absolute tyranny.

“We are in the midst of an extreme right wing assault by an illegitimate Supreme Court majority on woman’s rights, reproductive rights, martial rights, family planning rights, civil rights, voting rights, labor rights, and the right to liberty and justice for all,” stated Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y. “An assault by an illegitimate Supreme Court majority and a right wing movement here in this country determined to jam it’s values down the throats of the American people.”

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) pointed out Justice Alito’s majority opinion provided no indication the court was eyeing to repeal gay or interracial marriage among the other issues Democrats cited.

Republican lawmakers turned their attention to the recent attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers that offer education, free ultrasounds, prenatal vitamins and baby clothes to women seeking to give birth. This comes as more than 50 pregnancy centers nationwide have been vandalized since the momentous supreme court decision.

Wow. @cateici tells the Judiciary Committee that she had to hire private security guards to protect her after she received threats for testifying on pro-life issues before the Committee. Every Democrat should condemn this NOW. pic.twitter.com/Rd2diQG8qZ — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 14, 2022

The hearing ended with Democrats lamenting the decades-long campaign to repeal Roe and protect life and vowing to propose legislation to reinstate what they see as an inalienable human right.