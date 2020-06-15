GOP congressional candidate Matt Mowers says, ‘we need to defend the police’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:55 AM PT — Monday, June 15, 2020

GOP congressional candidate Matt Mowers recently took aim at his Democrat primary opponent for failing to protect law enforcement.

During a Breitbart interview over the weekend, Mowers called on Americans to “defend the police,” not defund them. His calls came despite partisanship from New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas.

Mowers claimed Pappas is a puppet to Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, specifically on anti-police issues.

The Republican, who worked under the Trump administration, is looking to unseat Pappas in the state’s First Congressional District.

“We need to defend the police, not defund the police, and we’ve called on Chris Pappas to oppose defunding the police,” he stated. “…When he’s talking about this new Pelosi bill that was proposed this week, he hedges on it and let’s not forget Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called that bill repackaging of defunding the police.”

Last week, President Trump offered his full and total endorsement for Mowers by calling him a “champion” for the “great state of New Hampshire.”