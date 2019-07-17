Trending

GOP businesswoman to announce campaign for Ocasio-Cortez’s seat

UPDATED 9:50 AM PT – Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Another Republican candidate is entering the contentious battle to take over the seat of New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

According to reports, New York businesswoman Scherie Murray is expected to formally announce her campaign for New York’s 14th District sometime Wednesday.

Murray has accused Ocasio-Cortez of ignoring her constituents to focus on self-promotion. She also laid into the congresswoman for her opposition to Amazon’s plan to open a second headquarters in New York, saying the decision potentially killed thousands of jobs for New Yorkers.

Murray will face off against four other Republicans during House primaries in June of next year.

