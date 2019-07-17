GOP businesswoman to announce campaign for Ocasio-Cortez’s seat

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:50 AM PT – Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Another Republican candidate is entering the contentious battle to take over the seat of New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

According to reports, New York businesswoman Scherie Murray is expected to formally announce her campaign for New York’s 14th District sometime Wednesday.

Murray has accused Ocasio-Cortez of ignoring her constituents to focus on self-promotion. She also laid into the congresswoman for her opposition to Amazon’s plan to open a second headquarters in New York, saying the decision potentially killed thousands of jobs for New Yorkers.

AOC chooses self-promotion over service, conflict over constituents, resistance over assistance. We need to build bridges, not burn them down. Join our movement to #unitethefight ➡️ https://t.co/rtqGz0XeAw — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) July 17, 2019

Murray will face off against four other Republicans during House primaries in June of next year.