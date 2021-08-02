Google to launch own processor for upcoming Pixel phones



FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is pictured on a Google building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is pictured on a Google building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

August 2, 2021

(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc’s Google will use processors designed in-house for its Pixel phones launching later this fall, in a shift away from Qualcomm Inc’s technology that has powered the search giant’s Android devices for more than 15 years.

The processor, called Tensor, will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, Google said in a blog post, with the company set to disclose more details closer to the release. (https://bit.ly/37fXJtO)

Shares of Qualcomm, the world’s largest maker of wireless chips for smartphones, were down marginally in afternoon trading.

Google said the next Pixel phone, 5a, would still have a Qualcomm processor.

“We will continue to work closely with Google on existing and future products based on Snapdragon platforms,” a Qualcomm spokesperson said in a statement.

Last year, Apple Inc started using its own central processor designed for Macs, in a step away from chipmaker Intel Corp. (https://reut.rs/3lt7ZHr)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)