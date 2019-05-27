Google to invest euros in new data center in Finland: STT report



May 27, 2019

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Google owner Alphabet Inc said it would invest 600 million euros ($672 million) in a new data center in Hamina, Finland, it said, according to a report by Finnish STT news agency on Monday.

Google already has one data center in Hamina, Finland and its other European data centers are located in the Netherlands, Ireland and Belgium.

($1 = 0.8928 euros)

