Google to block election ads after Election Day – Axios

September 25, 2020

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s <GOOGL.O> Google informed its advertisers on Friday that it will broadly block U.S. election ads after polls close on Nov. 3, Axios reported citing an email it had obtained.

In the email, Google said advertisers will not be able to run ads “referencing candidates, the election, or its outcome, given that an unprecedented amount of votes will be counted after election day this year,” the report added.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)